600-unit Missoula subdivision seeks phasing extension

(Missoula Current) The developers behind a Mulla-area subdivision are seeking a three-year extension for the projects two phases, though construction could still begin early if the conditions are right.

Dougherty Ranch LLC received preliminary plat approval for Icon Apartments in 2023. The project is located near Flynn Lane and will include 101 lots and 641 dwelling units for rent in various buildings.

The developer is seeking an extension to 2029 for Phase 1 and 2035 for Phase 2. While the city cannot deny the project under the requested extension, it can add or change conditions of approval from when the initial plat was approved.

“No agency comment suggested a need for changes to conditions of approval,” said planner Lauren Stevens. “However, relevant new information since the preliminary plat approval includes the 2024 adoption of the Land Use Plan and the 2026 adoption of the Unified Development Code.”

The adoption of the development code repealed the original form-based code under which the project was approved. As a result, the city is recommending a change to one condition and the addition of another.

Sevens said the change would clarify that parkland and open space areas need to be installed in the location shown on the preliminary plat rather than referencing the site exhibits in the master plan.

The master plan also envisioned buildings that have shared access points and shared parking lots for residents. But development in the future may not match the master site plan, Sevens said, and it could lead to each lot being developed independent of one another.

“Subdivision regulations require vehicular access to each lot within the subdivision she said,” adding that several lots will need access to easements off one of the other streets in order to adhere to regulations.

Rendering of the proposed project.

Developers have said the project will offer a range of housing types including row houses, mansion apartments and others. While a price point hasn't been set, the project is targeting young professionals and empty nesters with high-end amenities, representatives have said.

The city and county have invested roughly $15 million to lay the basic infrastructure needed to guide current and future growth in the area. But for some, traffic remains a concern.

“I've understood from Public Works that they're not really going to do any traffic mitigation until the whole area is built out,” said council member Kristen Jordan, who represents the area. “But we're already seeing some traffic issues.”

City staff said Public Works has a threshold based upon daily vehicle trips. If the count surpasses the threshold, it could trigger a traffic impact study.

“That can lead to some kind of mitigation if there's something that they think would help,” said Stevens.

Representatives of the developer said the project will have little impact on existing traffic, as Icon residents will most likely exit the area on Mary Jane Boulevard at Broadway.

“It shouldn't have a huge impact on traffic concerns,” said Brian Throckmorton, CEO of 406 Engineering. “Ultimately, the connection will be Dougherty Lane at Broadway. But there's a chunk of land there that would have to be developed first.”

The City Council will consider the requested extension in the coming weeks.