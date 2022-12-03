Tis’ the season: Missoula Symphony Orchestra and Chorale dazzles with Holiday Pops

(Missoula Current) The Missoula Symphony Orchestra and Chorale dazzled a packed house at the University of Montana on Friday to kick off its 2022 Holiday Pops series.

A high-school choir greeted guests with carols and candlelight at the door. The show opened with young violinists filling the isles, where they played along with the orchestra. Mr. and Mrs. Clause made a brief visit to the delight of the audience.

From there, Missoula's professional orchestra began its two-hour show filled with powerful holiday music, including works by Wolfgang Mozart and Robert Wendel.

Lead by conductor and musical director Julia Tai, the orchestra proved succinct and sound. A full choir added its powerful touch to many familiar songs and included a solo performance by Caitlin Cisler, a soprano singer with an accomplished list of appearances.