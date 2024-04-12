Missoula tech company partners with Microsoft AI initiative

(Missoula Current) A Missoula tech company this week announced a partnership with a Microsoft program that looks to address concerns about AI’s reliability, equity and authenticity.

Submittable, which helps organizations launch, manage and measure social impact programs, said the “AI for the Greater Good” initiative will promote practical and informed AI development and adoption.

“The excitement around AI adoption is tempered by concerns about ensuring critical funding reaches the right places,” Anne Nies, director of Machine Learning and AI at Submittable, said in a statement. “From the fear of losing human agency in grant-making to the authenticity and accuracy of AI-generated content, these concerns highlight the need for Submittable to prioritize robust AI governance and ethical frameworks.”

The initiative defines Submittable’s principles for developing responsible AI technology for grant management, as well as helping organizations adopt AI in intentional ways. It also invites advocates of social impact to get “hands-on” in shaping Submittable’s current and future AI tools.

Submittable's new partnership aligns with Microsoft’s ‘Responsible AI Principles’ and emphasizes AI’s transformative power for enhancing communities, according to Justin Spelhaug, the corporate vice president of Tech for Social Impact at Microsoft Philanthropies.

“In the realm of AI in social impact, Submittable is a leading example of the future where nonprofits can achieve more than ever before,” said Spelhaug. “As nonprofits harness the potential of artificial intelligence, Submittable is mindful that technology alone is not the destination—it’s the vehicle.”

“AI for the Greater Good” goes beyond sharing information on the ethical deployment of AI. It represents Submittable’s core commitment and guiding principles to develop AI tools with a positive impact, according to Sam Caplan, the company's vice president of social impact.

“Our goal with ‘AI for the Greater Good’ is to provide people with the tools and resources they need to be stronger advocates as grantees, make more informed decisions as reviewers, steward resources more effectively as administrators, or participate more actively in CSR efforts,” said Caplan.