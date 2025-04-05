Thousands rally in Missoula against Trump agenda, Musk meddling

James Dobson

(Missoula Current) Thousands of protestors gathered at the Missoula County Courthouse on Saturday to speak out against President Donald Trump’s agenda and his association with Elon Musk.

The protest joined more than 1,200 planned “Hands Off!” rallies taking place across the nation, pushing back against the administration’s economic policies, human rights, and government downsizing.

Chris Hakes, who works for the Montana American Civil Liberties Union, spoke at the rally, saying that Trump and Musk were a threat to the nation’s democracy.

“When the government decides whose voice can be heard, we all lose,” Hakes said. “Contact your legislators and demand they protect free speech, not suppress it.”

Amid the chanting, waving of signs, and drum circles, Montana representative Zooey Zephyr told the people that the protest was making waves in the legislature.

“If you are tired of what you are seeing in the federal government, if you are part of the resistance, I am your representative as well,” Zephyr said. “We are showing in Helena right now that if you stand strong, if you resist and hold your values, you can change hearts and minds. We are winning.”

Nearly 600,000 people across the country signed up to attend the “Hands Off!” rallies, according to Indivisible, one of the organizing groups. The group has three demands for the Trump administration: ending the “billionaire takeover” of federal government, the downsizing of federal programs, and anti-immigrant policies.

Montana state representative Zooey Zephyr speaks to demonstrators at the "Hands Off!" rally in Missoula Montana, Saturday, April 5, 2025. The protest aimed to push back against recent policies from President Donald Trump's administration. (James Dobson/Missoula Current) Montana state representative Zooey Zephyr speaks to demonstrators at the "Hands Off!" rally in Missoula Montana, Saturday, April 5, 2025. The protest aimed to push back against recent policies from President Donald Trump's administration. (James Dobson/Missoula Current) loading...

Amy Chesebro, 39, attended the Missoula rally with her two young daughters, saying that she feels proud of the community, and that it’s a great learning moment for her children.

“It’s important for them to see people coming together and using our voices for what we believe in,” Chesebro said. “Right now it’s really challenging to have a voice. It’s really challenging to feel like anyone is listening, and this is a great way to come together.

Since the inauguration of Donald Trump in January, Missoula has already hosted several protests focusing on different policies, including “Stand Up for Science” and “Protect Our Public Lands”.

Lori Cordis, 64, said she attended the rally in hopes of saving Medicare, of which she will be eligible later this year.

“I want to save the country that I know and love,” Cordis said. “I don’t want America to become a fascist dictatorship. There are older people that will literally die without social security, and we need to fight for them”

According to a Reuters poll this week, Trump’s approval rating has fallen to 43%, his lowest since taking office.

Rally Photos

Thousands of demonstrators attend the "Hands Off!" rally in Missoula Montana, Saturday, April 5, 2025. The protest aimed to push back against recent policies from President Donald Trump's administration. (James Dobson/Missoula Current) Thousands of demonstrators attend the "Hands Off!" rally in Missoula Montana, Saturday, April 5, 2025. The protest aimed to push back against recent policies from President Donald Trump's administration. (James Dobson/Missoula Current) loading...

