Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) Citing its wildlife value, the Missoula City Council on Monday night approved spending what little remains in the 2006 Open Space Bond to conserve 287 acres in the Missoula Valley.

The property, located just west of the airport, is bisected by LaValle creek and includes 150 acres of working ag lands, along with 65 acres of wetlands prized by the Montana Audubon Society for its habitat.

“This is a keystone property in terms of its agriculture and wildlife values,” said Audubon member Jim Brown. “All these different kinds of riparian habitats are present on this place. It's important year-round for migratory birds and for breeding songbirds and wintering birds.”

To secure the property, the city approved spending $26,000 from the 2006 bond to cover transaction costs related to the easement. The landowner, Carl Hayden, is donating the easement's $767,000 value to the Five Valleys Land Trust.

While the transaction has no direct public access, the landowner has long allowed birders to study the marshes and streams in search of unique species, including Lewis' Woodpecker, which is considered rare.

“This is a really unique property in the Missoula Valley in that it has a constant year-round source of groundwater and feeds the lower reach of LaValle Creek,” said Derek Gobel with Five Valleys. “The groundwater source flows year-round and provides a nice combination of open water and wetland habitat.”

An area of the Grass Valley in Missoula. (Martin Kidston/Missoula Current file) An area of the Grass Valley in Missoula. (Martin Kidston/Missoula Current file) loading...

A portion of the property has been nationally designated as the Clark Fork River-Grass Valley Important Bird Area. The area provides flatwater marshes and ponds, along with rolling foothills and grasslands that support a range of wildlife, from fox and deer to raptors and other migratory species.

The ranch also includes 150 acres of working ag lands that provide grass and hay while supporting free-ranging cattle on a seasonal basis. Beef from the cattle is sold locally.

Members of the City Council approved the project unanimously, notching another easement in the growing valley.

“It's a great bang for the buck for what the city is obtaining,” said council member Bob Campbell. “These are fragile lands that once they're gone, once they're destroyed, they're difficult to rehabilitate.”