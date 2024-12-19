Missoula parents: Make your child’s new year vape-free

Brooke Krininger and Molly Blair

Parents of school-age children likely have heard about kids using e-cigarettes (vaping) in school bathrooms, on school grounds and even in classrooms. It’s a problem in Missoula and across Montana. And it’s something that schools, parents and communities need to address.

According to national data, Montana ties with Louisiana for the second-highest prevalence of current e-cigarette use among high school students.

Nearly 50% of Montana youth have tried e-cigarettes and 24% of Montana kids currently use them. Frequent and daily e-cigarette use among Montana high school students both increased by almost 200% from 2015 to 2023, according to Montana Youth Behavior Survey results.

These are alarming numbers that should trouble anyone concerned about the physical and mental wellbeing of Montana children.

It’s important to remember that aerosol produced by e-cigarettes isn’t harmless water vapor. E-cigarette aerosol may contain cancer-causing chemicals; heavy metals such lead, nickel and tin; and ultrafine particles that can be inhaled deep into the lungs.

Additionally, nearly all (99%) of e-cigarette products contain nicotine, which is extremely addictive and can harm youth brain development. The amount of nicotine in a single disposable e-cigarette can contain more nicotine than what’s found in several cartons of cigarettes, according to a study published in Tobacco Control.

There’s also a risk that e-cigarette use may lead to smoking cigarettes or cannabis. Studies show that kids who vape are four times more likely to smoke cigarettes and 20 times more likely to vape marijuana, the Montana Tobacco Use Prevention Program reports.

We are seeing vaping in Missoula’s schools and in schools across Montana. School administrators, teachers and staff are working with parents to keep kids safe. In addition to knowing that e-cigarettes pose a health hazard to kids, it’s important to know that:

The sale of e-cigarette and other tobacco products to people under age 21 is illegal. In 2019, President Trump signed legislation that increased the federal minimum age for sale of tobacco products from 18 to 21 years. While Montana’s Constitution lists 18 as the minimum age for tobacco sales, federal law supersedes state law.

Montana youth who vape report getting e-cigarettes from various sources. The most common sources are local. According to the 2023 Montana Youth Behavioral Survey, most kids who use e-cigarettes say they get them from friends or family members or by purchasing them in a vape shop or other store. To a lesser degree, kids also report buying e-cigarettes online.

Only 34 e-cigarette products are authorized for sale by the FDA. All these products are tobacco- or menthol-flavored. No other flavors, such as the sweet, candy flavors popular with many kids, have been authorized for sale by the FDA. Sale of unauthorized products is against the law. In 2024, FDA sent warning letters to 23 convenience stores and vape shops across Montana for selling e-cigarette products to buyers under age 21. If you suspect that a business is selling unauthorized products, or is selling e-cigarettes or other tobacco products to people under age 21, make a report to the FDA here: www.accessdata.fda.gov/scripts/ptvr/index.cfm

There’s help for kids who use e-cigarettes. It’s important to remember that Montana kids are being targeted with an addictive product that comes in flavors geared toward youth. In Montana, four times more kids than adults use e-cigarettes. Kids who vape or who use other tobacco products, such as nicotine pouches (Zyn or Rogue), smokeless tobacco, cigars or cigarettes, need parents’ or guardians’ help and support. If your child is using tobacco, talk to your pediatrician and go to My Life, My Quit for more information: mylifemyquit.com

You can make your child’s new year tobacco-free. Talk to children about the risks of these products and support kids who need help to quit.

Brooke Krininger is the Health Services Coordinator/Nursing Supervisor at Missoula County Public Schools; Molly Blair is the tobacco education specialist with Missoula Public health