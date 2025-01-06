Missoula YMCA pushing to raise last $1.5M for campus project

(Missoula Current) The Missoula Family YMCA’s campaign to renovate and redevelop its Russell Street campus is now just $1.5 million away from its $20 million goal.

The organization launched the campaign in late 2021. Now, so close to the finish line, the Y is asking for the community’s help in closing out the project.

“The YMCA has been at the heart of our community for decades, and this campaign is about investing in the well-being of Missoulians for generations to come,” said Heather Foster, CEO of the Y.

In addition to building renovations, the project includes a new youth innovation center, a new fitness studio and an expanded drop-in childcare center.

Foster said the final $1.5 million will enable the YMCA to finish building its outdoor covered court space, along with its youth innovation center, all-abilities playground, and drop-in childcare center.

“Nearly 1,000 people have contributed to the campaign. We’re so close to reaching our goal and are asking Western Montana for its help to raise $1.5 million.”

Foster said that any gift made by Jan. 15, 2025, will be matched up to $500,000 thanks to a generous matching grant by the Washington Foundation. Donors will be recognized for their efforts, and the opportunity for naming rights are available starting at $15,000.