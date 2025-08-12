Viewpoint: Missoula no longer suited for younger generations

Paul Kim

I hear from longtime Missoulians that this isn’t the town it used to be and I believe them. Rents have skyrocketed, decent jobs have fled, live music venues have shuttered, and restaurants and bars struggle to stay open.

Let’s state the obvious: for young people in this town, life prospects are worse than the generation before in every demonstrable way. And still, it’s hard to say that Missoula, as a town, is struggling when some people here are clearly doing quite well.

Perhaps young people can take solace in the fact that our profuse rent payments allow the Missoula ‘dirtbag’ lifestyle to persist for a different group of people: our landlords. Mountain biking up in the Rattlesnake, playing in a punk rock band on weekends, building a second house in Mexico. The problem with being young in Missoula is that you were born 30 years too late. At least someone gets to live the dream.

I’m supporting Daniel Carlino in this upcoming election because it’s time that someone stood up for everyday Missoulians. We’re the majority of town. We don’t rent out duplexes or own businesses. We just want a fair chance to afford a life in this valley and enjoy what the mountains have to offer.

I’ve worked with Daniel personally and I’ve been impressed by his courage in fighting for the things that make this town great. I hope you’ll join me in voting for Daniel, for renters, for pedestrians and bikers, and most importantly, for the kids.