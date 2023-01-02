Missoulians ring in the new year with dance, drama and music
William Munoz
(Missoula Current) Music and dance welcomed in 2023 in downtown Missoula.
The Wilma brought back the Lil Smokies a band that had their start in Missoula and is now gaining national recognition.
Touring with the Smokies was Two Runner. From Northern California, the duo of Paige Andersen and Emilie Rose have a new take on American roots music.
Another local band, Shakewell, headlined a sold out Top Hat. Butte based Desperate Electric opened the festivities at the Top Hat.
The Missoula dance community came together to perform and celebrate dance at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts as part of Missoula on Main (formerly First Night)