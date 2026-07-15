Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) The residents of a Target Range mobile home court on Tuesday asked the county to help convince the new owners of the property to communicate with tenants and address a growing list of concerns, including a recent hike in rent.

The Target Range Mobile Home Park recently formed a tenants union to help consolidate voices within the neighborhood. While they've written two letters to the property owners – Admiral Communities – they've not received any response regarding their concerns.

“We wanted our voices heard on this,” said park resident Lisa Coon. “There are issues with maintenance that aren't being taken care of. We want to live here, but we want it affordable and to live safely in the houses we have.”

When Admiral purchased the property, Coon's lot rent was $475. It now stands at $699 with an additional $23 trash fee, leaving her monthly bill at $722. The price of rented trailers also increased.

In a letter to Admiral, the county said it recognized the challenges of owning and operating a mobile home park. But it also believes that open communication and a collaborative relationship between owners and residents are essential to maintaining a stable community.

“Since admiral purchase this park late last year, residents have experienced a $250 rent increase, which is about a 50% increase on what they were paying before,” said county planner Matt Heimel. “They've (residents) also raised concerns regarding lease terms, maintenance, safety and communication with the ownership.”

Tom Seager, a resident of the park, detailed a list of concerns including tall weeds that pose a fire risk and a roof that has leaked for more than a year. His dishwasher won't run.

Along with price hikes, Seager said Admiral won't recognize the security deposits paid by tenants under prior ownership unless each individual resident can produce the original receipt. The issues are forcing tenants out, he added, and trailers are sitting vacant.

“We think at least 10 families have moved out of the park because they couldn't afford the new rents,” said Seager. “We're not sure where they are right now.”

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In its letter, the county stated its commitment to preserving manufactured home communities and described them as an important source of affordable housing in an otherwise challenging market.

The county has asked Admiral to meet with the park's tenants and communicate directly.

“We respectfully encourage Admiral Communities to engage directly with the Target Range Tenants Union and work collaboratively toward practical solutions that address resident's concerns,” the county wrote. “We also encourage prompt attention to outstanding maintenance and safety issues, along with clear communication regarding maintenance requests, resident expectations, future rent increases and planned changes affecting the community.”

Admiral is based in Tennessee and couldn't be reached for comment on Tuesday afternoon.