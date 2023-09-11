Indie rock alive and well: Modest Mouse and Pixies at the Kettle

The advent of alternative rock bands in the early to mid 1980's like Sonic Youth, R.E.M., Smashing Pumpkins, Soundgarden and The Smiths, were foundational in moving the genera into the psyche of a generation.

From 1986 to 1993, the Pixies out of Boston were also a driving force in the alternative indie punk rock scene. Modest Mouse who was heavily influenced by the Pixies, formed in 1993 in Issaquah, Washington. By the time the Pixies reformed in 2004, Modest Mouse was realizing critical success and mainstream notoriety.

Johnny Marr formerly of The Smiths joined Modest Mouse in 2006, thereby bringing full circle of influence in the alternative indie world. This summer the two bands, Pixies and Modest Mouse, have gone out on a co-headline tour, bringing along Atlanta singer-songwriter Chan Marshall – better known as Cat Power – to open the show.

She opened the concert with a cover of the Rolling Stones hit 'Satisfaction' from her 2000 album “Covers,” which she made into a soulful blues song. Unlike the Stones' version, hers is slowed down, pausing between each word to give the listener time to contemplate the depth of the lyrics, which allows one to reach an emotional connection that is frankly missing in the Stones version.

A perfect opening for the night with the Pixies and Modest Mouse.

Concert Photos

Russell Higbee with Modest Mouse in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)

Paz Lenchantin with the Pixies. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)

Paz Lenchantin with the Pixies. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)

Modest Mouse in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)

Issac Brock with Modest Mouse in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)

Issa Crock with Modest Mouse in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)

Black Francis with the Pixies in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)

Damon Cox with Modest Mouse in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)

(William Munoz/Missoula Current)

(William Munoz/Missoula Current)