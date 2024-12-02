Montana apprenticeship program sets new enrollee record

(Missoula Current) The number of Montanan's enrolled in an apprenticeship program has increased roughly 25% over the past five years, according to a new report released last week by the Montana Department of Labor and Industry.

The Montana Registered Apprentice Program reported that more than 3,100 Montanans were actively enrolled in an apprenticeship at the end of September, breaking the previous record set two years ago.

“This success comes with unique workforce challenges,” Commissioner Sarah Swanson said in a statement. “The … program helps solve those challenges by combining practical, on-the-job skills training with formal instruction, ensuring workers earn nationally recognized credentials while remaining in Montana."

The report, released during National Apprenticeship Week, found that 770 apprenticeships began in the first nine months of 2024. More than 680 businesses were offering apprenticeships to train workers, helping businesses fill jobs and overcome workforce shortages.

The fastest areas of apprenticeship growth included health education, industrial engineering and health care. Four out of every five apprenticeships are located in the state's most populous counties including Missoula, Flathead and Gallatin.

Gov. Greg Gianforte praised the new figures and the program's growing success.

“A college degree may not be for everyone, and now more than ever before, hardworking Montanans have the opportunity to thrive in a career across a wide variety of industries,” he said. “We’ll continue to increase access to apprenticeships so it’s easier for Montanans to work, live, and raise a family here.”

Apprenticeship graduates earned an average annual salary of $69,000 one year after graduating, according to the report. That figure is higher than the statewide average wage.