By Jim Harmon

It used to be a holiday tradition. But it’s almost disappeared these days.

Remember those things called Christmas cards?

Growing up in the 1950s, I remember them well. Maybe not fondly – but well. That’s because the whole family played some part in preparing and sending out those cards.

Unfortunately, my part always seemed to be the licking and sealing those envelopes, an awful task given the fact that pleasant-tasting adhesives had not yet come into common use.

Reading the December 17, 1926 issue of The Bozeman Courier, I was reminded of those days gone by.

“In our modern world of today, the sending and receiving of greeting cards has come to be a very vital part of the holiday season, so much so in fact, that we can nearly gauge the number of our friends by the number of cards received.”

“Each year as the Yuletide season approaches millions of these little messages of love and good wishes travel from one to another and everywhere mail carriers stagger under the load of them which they carry.”

“For while one Christmas card may not weigh very much, yet, when hundreds of them are piled together they make no mean weight.”

“Just as you and I are recovering from the effects of the Christmas celebrations each year, verse writers are working feverishly and racking their brains for new and catchy sentimental card for the next Christmas season.”

Thanks for all your hard work in finding just the right words!

Meantime, in the morning edition of the Daily Missoulian, December 19, 1909, I found a delightful re-print of some thoughts by Charles Dickens.

"Christmas Time! That man must be a misanthrope, indeed, in whose breast something like a jovial feeling is not roused; in whose mind some pleasant associations are not awakened by the recurrence of Christmas.”

“There are people who will tell you that Christmas is not to them what it used to be; that the present serves to remind them of reduced circumstances and incomes - of the feasts they once bestowed on hollow friends, and of the cold looks that meet them now, in adversity and misfortune.”

“Never heed such dismal reminiscences.” Rather, “draw your chair nearer the blazing fire - fill your glass and send round the song. Reflect upon your present blessings - your Christmas shall be merry, and your New Year a happy one." - Dickens.

The December 19, 1902 Kalispell Bee newspaper reported on another of my favorite holiday traditions: local schoolchildren preparing Christmas presentations for the public.

The first- through fourth-grade kids were busy memorizing songs and recitations while “the scholars of the eighth grade were preparing to give the cantata, ‘Entertaining Santa Claus.’”

There is nothing better to lift your spirits during the holiday season than to be around children. The joy they exude is pure and infectious. If there’s a school Christmas program or concert in your area, take advantage of it. You won’t regret it. Personally, the more out-of-tune the better! Such a delight.

Of course, above all, remember the reason for the season. Going to a Christmas church service could be the most uplifting moment of your holiday season – no matter what your personal beliefs may be.

As for those Christmas cards – they may be old fashioned, but I think most folks still enjoy receiving them in the mail. They always bring a smile, unless they come from your dentist or urologist, reminding you of your next appointment.

Merry Christmas to all!

Jim Harmon is a longtime Missoula news broadcaster, now retired, who writes a weekly history column for Missoula Current. You can contact Jim at fuzzyfossil187@gmail.com. His best-selling book, “The Sneakin’est Man That Ever Was,” a collection of 46 vignettes of Western Montana history, is available at harmonshistories.com.