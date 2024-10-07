Loss to Weber has Montana defensive woes on display

Kyle Hansen

(KPAX) For three weeks in a row, the Montana Grizzlies have found themselves in shootouts. But unlike the last two weeks, on Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium, fortune favored the opponent as the Weber State Wildcats came into Missoula and upset the No. 8 Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies fell to the Wildcats in overtime on Saturday after they dug themselves into a big hole with a 28-10 first-half deficit, then climbed out of it to take a lead in the fourth quarter, before the game became a full-on offensive assault from both teams with lead change after lead change.

"You know, we were buried a little bit in the first half and fought our way back and took the lead in the game a couple times," UM head coach Bobby Hauck said. "I thought that was really well done by our guys taking adjustments at halftime and going out and playing really well in the second half."

But the game put a brighter and harsher spotlight on the defensive issues the Griz have had all year.

In their last three games against Western Carolina, Eastern Washington and Weber State, Montana has given up 1,569 yards of offense and 139 points, including 104 just between Eastern Washington and Weber State, the first time the Griz have given up 100-plus points in a two-game stretch since 1968.

For context, the Griz gave up 159 points last year total in the entire regular season and just 116 points in Big Sky Conference play. UM hasn't given up points like this in a two-game stretch since 2018 when UC Davis and North Dakota combined for 90 points against the Grizzlies.

"I think they were able to get their one-on-one matchups they wanted, and they just came up over the top and were able to get it done," Griz junior linebacker Riley Wilson said. "At the end of the day, we just got to get back there, and everyone has to do their 1/11th job. And right now we got to figure out what we got to do to eliminate that happening."

From missed tackles, to the inability to create consistent pressure, to being in the wrong spot in coverage and getting exploited, it's issues the Griz have battled all season but especially lately, with other offenses picking them apart and succeeding on third downs and finding big shot plays resulting in points.

Plus, UM has only generated five turnovers in six games so far this season, with its first fumble recovery of the year coming on Saturday.

Offensively, it's the completely opposite story, as the Grizzlies rank first in the Big Sky and second in the entire FCS both in total and scoring offense, as that side of the ball has lived up to expectations by putting up points and yards in bunches and brought the Grizzlies back from large deficits twice now in the past three weeks.

"Coming into the game, we knew it was going to be a fight," UM senior wide receiver Keelan White said. "We knew they were going to punch us in the mouth, it was just however we responded. And I think we responded well, they just made one more play than we did in the end."

Now 4-2 overall and 1-1 in league play halfway through the regular season, it's about finding the perfect balance with the offense and defense, as adjustments from the latter are needed with more big games on the horizon, including another potential fireworks contest against a scary Northern Arizona (3-3, 1-1) unit that is proving it can hang with, and beat, the best in the Big Sky.

"I'm proud of our guys' effort. I'm proud of our guys' fight," Hauck said. "I like our football team. Too bad we didn't win."