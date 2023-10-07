Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) All four members of Montana's congressional delegation on Saturday issued statements of support for Israel after it was attacked by Hamas, though one member appeared to contradict statements he made last year when Russian forces attacked Ukraine.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday morning said his country was “at war” after militants launched a surprise attack. Later in the day, President Joe Biden said the U.S. stood “ready to offer all appropriate means of support” to Israel.

Support also came from members of Montana's congressional delegation, including Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines.

“I strongly condemn the terrorist attacks launched by Hamas against our ally Israel,” said Tester. “My thoughts are with the families of those that have lost their lives in these senseless attacks on civilians. I support Israel’s right to defend itself and am monitoring the unfolding situation.”

On Twitter, Daines stated, “I condemn the brazen attack on Israel from Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists. It is a horrific tragedy and act of war. The U.S. must stand with our ally Israel, and I strongly support its right to defend itself.”

Rep. Matt Rosendale expressed support for Israel as well – a position he declined to take after Russia invaded Ukraine more than a year ago.

“Heartbreaking news coming out of Israel. We stand with our strongest ally in the Middle East and will continue to support their right to defend themselves,” Rosendale said.

But the statement stands in contrast with Rosendale's statement in Feb. 2022 after Russia invaded and occupied Ukraine in an equal act of war.

In that case, Rosendale said, “The United States has no legal or moral obligation to come to the aid of either side in this foreign conflict. In talking with folks across Montana, they are much more concerned with stopping the invasion taking place in our country by millions of illegal aliens than they are the invasion of an Eastern European country halfway across the world.”

Rep. Ryan Zinke also expressed support for Israel on Saturday.

“I unequivocally stand with Israel, our closest ally in the Middle East. I have seen the resolve of her army, having proudly fought alongside the warriors of the IDF. The people of Israel have my support and prayers.”