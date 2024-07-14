Montana delegation speaks out after Trump shooting

(Missoula Current) Members of Montana's congressional delegation responded to what the Associated Press has deemed an assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally Saturday in Pennsylvania.

After Saturday's incident, Sen. Steve Daines over X stated, “Please join me in praying for @realDonaldTrump and everyone else at the rally in Pennsylvania.”

Sen. Jon Tester issued an official statement from his senatorial office, saying he was “appalled by the violence at the political rally” in support of Trump.

“There is absolutely no place for political violence in America and anyone found responsible for this needs to prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Tester said. “I will continue to monitor the situation and am praying for President Trump’s safety, as well as all of those who peacefully attended this event.”

Rep. Ryan Zinke issued two statements over X saying initially, “Pray for the president and our country.” He then went on to criticize the rally's lapse in security.

“While a lot of information is still unknown and reports are conflicting, if it is true that there was a gunman on a nearby roof there was an absolute failure of security today,” he said. “I cannot think of a single time where a point of elevation so close in range would have been accessible and not already occupied by security forces. There will be a thorough investigation. The American people and our leadership deserve better.”

Gov. Greg Gianforte also issued a statement on Saturday night, saying he was “Praying for President Donald Trump.”

“Susan and I are praying for President Trump, his family, and our nation. We're also keeping close to our hearts the other victims of this heinous attack. We're grateful for the U.S. Secret Service and law enforcement for their swift response.”