Montana to receive $50M to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

(Daily Montanan) Montana is set to receive $50 million in grant funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that will go toward a forestry and agricultural project that would reduce the state’s greenhouse gas emissions by an estimated 15 million metric tons through 2050.

The EPA and state announced Monday the Montana Forest, Community and Working Landscapes Climate Resiliency Project was chosen as one of 25 nationwide that will get a total of $4.3 billion in the Biden administration’s effort to cut greenhouse gas and other climate-change-causing emissions through the Climate Pollution Reduction Grant program. The program is one of several measures implemented through the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act.

“All Montanans know what it feels like to watch our big skies turn smoky during summer months,” said Sonja Nowakowski, the director of the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, in a statement. “I am excited to put this funding to work for Montana – to implement projects that will protect our most vulnerable residents from smoke and harmful algae, and help our communities continue to thrive.”

Montana’s proposal, if that is what carries through to on-the-ground work, involves planting 2.5 million trees and putting 8,000 acres of forest under state management; increasing tree and canopy coverage in 70 communities; creating new seasonal tribal fire mitigation teams; eliminating coal seems that are on fire and release emissions into nearby communities; improving land productivity on ranches; reducing algal blooms caused by agricultural runoff; and working on a livestock and grazing management plan to capture more carbon and reduce livestock waste.

“We’re known in Montana for our innovative spirit and our strong history of conservation,” Gov. Greg Gianforte said in a statement. “I’m grateful we worked together to secure this historic investment to improve the resilience of our forests, agriculture industry, and waterways through innovative, incentive-based projects.”

The intent of the grants is to help states, local governments and tribes in the clean energy transition the administration is pursuing. According to the EPA and White House, the 25 programs would reduce greenhouse gas emissions by an estimated 148 million metric tons by 2030 and 971 million metric tons by 2050.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have pledged to reduce climate pollution in the U.S. by at least 50% by 2030 and to get the nation to net-zero emissions by 2050 at the latest.

The governor’s office and several state agencies involved in putting together the grant application said the project in Montana would boost the state’s communities and climate resilience through innovation instead of regulation. The proposal estimated Montana’s greenhouse gas emissions would be reduced by 1.9 million metric tons by 2030 under the project.

Montana Department of Agriculture Director Christy Clark said the department was happy that ranchers would help lead some of the agricultural projects and were eager to participate. Department of Natural Resources and Conservation Director Amanda Kaster said the grant funding would help Montana fight drought and fire risk.

“These funds will bolster our established seedling and forest management programs, while also providing new resources to manage coal seam fires facing Eastern Montana,” Kaster said.

The EPA said the 25 applications were picked out of nearly 300 that were submitted. It expects to announce up to another $300 million in other Climate Pollution Reduction Grants later this summer.

Montana had received a $3 million grant to put together plans to apply for the grant funding last year. It held two meetings and solicited ideas from the public before finalizing a priority climate action plan in March, then submitting the grant applications on April 1.

The state had also hoped to receive an additional $49 million grant through the Energy Infrastructure and Efficiency Upgrade Project proposal it made to the EPA, but that proposal was not picked in this round.

It would have gone toward upgrading schools to be more energy efficient, utilizing clean-energy fleet vehicles, improved Montana’s energy grid and funded efficiency audits for commercial buildings.

Gianforte said he was frustrated that grant was not awarded and that he wanted to see better coordination between the federal government and states.

The DEQ said in a news release its planning work for that grant, and ongoing planning utilizing the rest of the money the state received last year, would “help prepare innovative project concepts to access other federal funding sources.”

The state said the EPA plans to issue the implementation grant awards in October. Montana will also have to submit its Comprehensive Climate Action Plan to the EPA by August 2025.