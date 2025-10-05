Montana survives close one at Idaho State in 42-38 win

POCATELLO, Idaho — Idaho State had visions Saturday of snapping a 15-game losing streak to Big Sky rival Montana. But the Grizzlies had other ideas.

In a seesaw game that produced more than 1,000 combined yards of offense, No. 4-ranked Montana overcame a serious upset bid by the Bengals and prevailed 42-38 in a thriller at the ICCU Dome.

Michael Wortham was a major difference-maker (again) for the Griz. On UM’s winning drive, Wortham completed a pass to quarterback Keali’i Ah Yat on a trick play, then one snap later scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 9-yard run.

Idaho State then moved to Montana’s 20, but Bengals QB Jordan Cooke fired incomplete on fourth down with 38 seconds remaining and the Griz preserved the win.

With the victory — its 16th straight over the Bengals — Montana stayed undefeated at 5-0 and moved to 2-0 in the Big Sky. Idaho State slipped to 3-3 overall and 1-1 in the league.