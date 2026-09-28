Missoula’s Montana Knife Co. lands on Inc. 5000 list

(Missoula Current) A Missoula-based manufacturer landed on the Inc. 5000 list for the first time since its founding, gaining the attention of business watchdogs across the country.

The Montana Knife Co. ranked No. 508 on the list, which scores the fastest growing private companies in the county.

The firm, founded by Josh Smith and Brandon Horoho in 2020, posted 680% growth over the past three years, according to Jack Taylor Worldwide. The figure outpaced every other company in Montana.

“From day one, this has been about more than knives. It’s about building something meaningful – creating jobs, supporting American manufacturing and proving that people still value buying U.S.-made goods,” Smith said earlier this year.

The company has received national attention since its founding. Its pocketknife landed in Men's Journal while its folding knife gained coverage in Gear Patrol on MSN. When the firm opened its 51,000 square-foot facility near the Wye, it also gained national attention.

Montana Knife Co. now employs 130 workers and remains focused on creating heirloom-quality craftsmanship.

Companies on the Inc. 5000 list are ranked according to their percentage of revenue growth over three years, from 2022 to 2025.