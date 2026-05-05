Montana AG orders county attorney to drop lawsuit against him

(MTN News) Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen is ordering Gallatin County Attorney Audrey Cromwell to drop a lawsuit against him.

Knudsen sent a letter to Cromwell Monday, invoking his supervisory authority and directing her to dismiss the case.

The lawsuit was filed three days ago.

Knudsen is also directing Cromwell to terminate her outside legal counsel at the Graybill Law Firm.

In a letter responding to the Attorney General, Cromwell’s attorney, Raph Graybill, says the matter has been brought before the Montana Supreme Court.

Re: Supervisory Control in Cromwell v. Knudsen, OP 26-0292

Dear Mr. Graybill and Ms. Cromwell: Pursuant to Mont. Code Ann. § 2-15-501(5), I am exercising supervisory authority over the Gallatin County Attorney in OP 26-0292, Audrey Cromwell, in her official capacity as Gallatin County Attorney, v. Austin Knudsen, in his official capacity as Montana Attorney General, filed on May 1, 2026.

You are hereby ordered and directed to dismiss this matter immediately. The Gallatin County Attorney’s Office is further directed to terminate its representation agreement with the Graybill Law Firm.

Here is the letter from Graybill:

Re: OP 26-0292

Attorney General Knudsen:

I am in receipt of your letter dated May 4, 2026.

OP 26-0292 raises, among other issues, the lawfulness of your decision to assert supervisory control over County Attorney Cromwell’s office. That question is now before the Montana Supreme Court, which will decide whether to exercise its jurisdiction.

This office is unaware of any authority stating that an Attorney General’s decision to invoke supervisory control under § 2-15-501(5), MCA, is immune from judicial review.

Cromwell will continue to retain independent counsel to assist her in seeking the Court’s jurisdiction and declaration of the law.