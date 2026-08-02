Montana nonresident tourism spending increased to $5.6B last year

Micah Drew

(Daily Montanan) A near-record number of out-of-state visitors spent roughly $5.6 billion while traveling to and through Montana in 2025, money powering one of the state’s strongest economic sectors through tourism-oriented businesses.

That’s according to the latest report on annual nonresident visitation to Montana conducted by the University of Montana’s Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research, released last month. The quarterly nonresident research has been ongoing since 2009 and involves surveyors conducting more than 21,000 annual surveys at airports, rest areas and gas stations across the state.

In 2025, roughly 13.2 million visitors — about 500,000 fewer than 2024, which was a record — spent around 12% more during their travels through the state compared to 2024, increasing the impact to the state’s economy to record levels.

The $5.6 billion out-of-state travelers spent in Montana directly supported $4.1 billion in local economic activity through purchases of gasoline, groceries and retail, use of services such as lodging, outfitters and guides, and costs of license and entrance fees.

An additional $3.1 billion of indirect impacts to economic activity — such as from purchases made by travel-related businesses and employees — drove a total of more than $7.1 billion into the state’s economy.

Visitor spending directly supported an estimated 52,610 jobs, according to ITRR data, comprising roughly 1-in-11 Montana workers.

That’s a significant jump from last year, when data estimated only around 38,240 Montanans worked directly in the tourism sector.

The Institute estimates the tourism industry makes up around 18% of jobs in Montana — outpacing healthcare (15%), government (13%), agriculture (4%) and mining, oil and gas (1.2%).

Visitors also generated more than $360 million in state and local taxes, which is estimated to have reduced the average tax burden on Montana households by $740, another increase from last year.

The 4% decrease in visitation from 2024 still ranks as the second-highest visitation for the state on record.

The visitation figures track with recent data released by the National Park Service showing that Yellowstone National Park saw the second highest number of visitors on record in 2025, while Glacier National Park notched its third busiest year. The two parks are listed as top attractions by visitors, serve as anchors for the state’s outdoor economy, and are crucial to local communities.

Both parks are also near record visitation so far in 2026.

Beyond visiting the state’s two national parks, public lands in general, and the state’s scenic beauty, is listed as an overall draw for tourists, with a majority of travelers using public lands to hike, sightsee and look for wildlife.

Results from the ITRR continue to track with data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis that show Montana’s outdoor recreation sector makes up 5% of the state’s economy, the third highest contribution of any state.