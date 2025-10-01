Montana Nurses Association blasts government shutdown

Vicky Byrd

As of midnight, the federal government has officially shut down. The Montana Nurses Association (MNA) condemns the political dysfunction that led to this crisis and calls attention to the devastating consequences for Montana’s healthcare system and the communities it serves.

Prioritizing tax breaks for the wealthy over the health and safety of working families is not helping Montana’s communities. The refusal to extend the Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies and protect Medicaid funding has triggered a healthcare emergency across the country.

In Montana, approx. 47,000 residents who rely on ACA coverage are now facing an average premium increase of $5,900 per year. For older adults in rural areas, the impact is even more severe. A married couple in Helena could see their premiums rise by nearly $19,764 annually.

Montana’s hospitals, especially in rural communities, are bracing for significant financial losses. Without continued Medicaid support, hospitals could lose up to 50% of their uncompensated care funding, forcing them to cut services or close altogether.

The Montana Nurses Association urges our Congressional delegation to stand up for Montana values and protect healthcare, restore funding, and reopen the government. We call on President Trump and Congressional Republicans to work with Democrats to find a solution that puts people over politics.

Montana nurses will continue to advocate for policies that protect patients, support nurses and healthcare providers, and ensure that every Montanan, regardless of income or zip code, can access the health care they need.

Vicky Byrd serves as president of the Montana Nurses Association.