Montana State thrashes UM in frigid fan-professed ‘Maul’ of the Wild

(GoGriz.com) The Montana State Bobcats defeated the Montana Grizzlies 55-21 in the 121st Brawl of the Wild. The second-best rushing attack in the country was able to run successfully and take advantage of Grizzly miscues in the victory.

The loss drops Montana to 7-4 overall and 4-4 in Big Sky play. The Grizzlies still have a chance for an at-large bid into the FCS Playoffs but will find out their fate during the selection show on Sunday.

"We didn't play well enough to win, we didn't coach well enough to win today and we have to see what we're up to next week, and I assume that will be a game in Washington-Grizzly Stadium where we're pretty hard to beat," Head Coach Bobby Hauck said.

Montana State kept the ball on the ground for the entire first drive, scoring on a 75-yard drive to take an early 7-0 lead.

On Montana's first possession, Johnson found a couple of key passes through the air to extend the drive. A free blitz nearly found home, but Johnson eluded a sack and dumped to Ostmo for a third-down conversion. He went to his favorite target in Roberts a few plays later on an out-route to get it to the 30-yard line.

On first down, the Griz took a shot. Malik Flowers beat his man down the sideline and rose up in the end zone for an impressive touchdown grab that tied the game back up at 7-all about midway through the first quarter.

The Bobcat rushing attack again led them down the field, as they scored their second touchdown of the day to retake the lead. The first 13 plays of the game for the Bobcats were all rushes. Montana then was stopped on offense, and a bad snap on the punt resulted in another Bobcat touchdown.

Montana State would score again midway through the second quarter to extend the lead to 28-7.

The Grizzlies were able to generate offense and drive the field to get first down inside the five-yard line, but a fumble near the goal line gave the ball back to the Bobcats. They ended the half with a field goal to make it 31-7. They would score the first 17 points of the second half to extend it to 48-7.

A Bobcat score was followed by another touchdown drive from Britt and the backup offense to cut it to the final score of 55-21.