Montana finalizes 2022 television schedule with ESPN in the mix

Television details for the remainder of Montana's 2022 football season have been finalized, with SWX Montana (ABC/Fox, NBC in Billings) set to broadcast the Grizzlies' first two nonconference games.



With SWX acquiring UM's nonconference broadcast rights, all but two Griz games will now be shown on statewide basic cable, satellite, and free-to-air television this season.



Earlier in the year, the Big Sky Conference announced a new broadcast partnership with Scripps Television that placed all UM's league games on Montana Television Network (MTN) stations.



Paired with the conference's partnership with ESPN, all games will also be available to stream around the country on ESPN+ or the ESPN App with no blackouts, giving the Grizzlies unprecedented broadcast exposure both locally and nationally.



In out-of-conference play, ABC/Fox Montana will broadcast UM's home opener against Northwestern State on Sept. 3, followed by the Sept. 10 game against South Dakota. To accommodate the Texas/Alabama game leading up to Montana versus South Dakota, ABC/Fox has moved the kickoff time at Washington-Grizzly Stadium back a half hour to 1:30 p.m.



In the two games not available on SWX or MTN, Montana will get primetime billing in front of a nationwide audience when it travels to Sacramento State, with ESPN 2 carrying the game on basic cable and satellite packages. Cable subscribers can also use the ESPN App to stream the game, but it will not be available on ESPN+.



ESPN+ will, however, be the only broadcast option when the Griz travel to Terre Haute, Indiana, to take on the Indiana State Sycamores on Sept. 17.



The MTN will then broadcast the remainder of the schedule, both home and away, including the "Brawl of the Wild" game from Bozeman. All remaining games will also be available to stream on ESPN+.



Season and single-game tickets for Montana's highly-anticipated 2022 season are available at GrizTix.com.

Montana's 2022 Television Schedule. Montana's 2022 Television Schedule. loading...