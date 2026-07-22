Montana unemployment rate down to 3.3%; Missoula to 2.9%

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) While the World Cup brought a few job gains to some areas, Montana's jobs initiative helped drive unemployment down to 3.3% in June, the state said on Tuesday.

The latest report placed Montana's rate of unemployment below the national average, which ended the month at 4.2%.

Governor Greg Gianforte attributed the state's strong showing to his 406 Jobs initiative, which was developed to provide clear pathways to good-paying jobs.

“Montana continues to rank in the top states with the lowest unemployment rates as business create more good-paying jobs and Montanans have more pathways to pursue a meaningful career,” Gianforte said in a statement. “As our labor force grows, we will continue to support the best environment for business to keep our strong momentum.”

Missoula County recorded an unemployment rate of 2.9% and added 41 jobs over the same time last year. Ravalli County's rate of unemployment stood at 3.6% and lost 226 jobs over the past year.

Granite County's unemployment rate is 5.1%; Sanders County 4.8%; and Lake County 3.7%.

The state's decline in unemployment was larger than the decline in employment. As a result, the unemployment rate ticked down slightly. The number of unemployed fell by 450 in June and total employment declined by 300 jobs.

Payroll jobs declined by 1,100 jobs in June, with the largest declines in transportation, warehousing, and utilities. Core inflation, or the index for all items less food and energy, rose 2.6 percent over the last twelve months.