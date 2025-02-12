Morigeau: Democrats making Montana affordable for renters

Sen. Shane Morigeau

Montana families, workers, and seniors are being priced out of their own communities. Rising home prices, skyrocketing rents, and a shrinking supply of affordable housing are forcing too many Montanans to leave the state they love. While we are working on relief for homeowners, we need to remember that a large number of Montanans are renters, Renters absorb a considerable amount of the property tax burden.

Senate Bill 225 is a real solution. The Bill will offer relief for Montanans earning less than $45,000 a year. This state-level housing tax credit is designed to expand affordable housing by incentivizing private investment in new developments. Modeled after the successful federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC), SB 225 will create homes that working Montanans can actually afford—without raising taxes.

Housing costs are outpacing wages, making it nearly impossible for many to buy a home or even find a place to rent. Teachers, nurses, and small business employees are being priced out of their own towns. Without action, our communities will continue losing workers, families, and local businesses.

SB 225 offers a proven path forward by expanding affordable housing and incentivizing development statewide. We will be able to keep workers in Montana and ensure people can live where they work.

Ignoring the problem will only make it worse. Without action, Montana will keep losing workers, businesses will struggle to hire, and families will be forced to leave. The affordability crisis is not sustainable.

Democrats are putting Montanans first by ensuring Montana must remain a place where hardworking people can afford to live. SB 225 is a commonsense, fiscally responsible solution to help ensure that future. Let’s act now to support Montana’s families, workers, and economy.

It’s time to pass SB 225.