Mother Mother at the Wilma connects with crowd

William Munoz

(Missoula Current) Canadian indie Rock band, Mother Mother, performed at the Wilma Theater to a sold-out crowd of mostly 18–25-year-olds who knew all the lyrics to the songs.

Band leader Ryan Guldemond was joined by his sister, Molly Guldemond, and Jasmin Parkin playing keyboards and vocals. Ali Siadat on drums and Mike Young on bass round out the talent.

The band is based on Quadra Island, British Columbia, which is at the northern part of Vancouver Island. Guldemond formed the band in 2005 after he had attended music school in Vancouver. The experience at the school gave him a firm foundation in music theory, as well as exposing him to other forms of music including jazz.

The experience has allowed him to compose songs that have interesting chords that move from hard, rock-blasting guitar to a melodic harmonizing of vocals with the guitar more in the background. The two women in the band, Molly and Jasmin, are more than backing vocals. They are able to create a balance to Guldemond's voice that makes the songs resonate in a fully human way rather than just a male or female perspective.

They do a lot of call and response singing that is refreshing to hear. Guldemond's lyrics are steeped in his past use and abuse of drugs. By 2016, he had quite them cold turkey. He began to write more songs that dealt with the issues of growing up and experiencing situations that create a person who is not cool or is seen as weird.

He asked in the concert if anyone considered them to be artists and a large number of hands came up. He said a truth that our society treats kids who are artistic as freaks but then when they create something that is popular they get treated as icons.

The vast majority, however, struggle to provide a living as an artist. Mother Mother knows this all to well. They are in their 20th year as a touring band and while they are gaining in popularity, it has not always been so.

But their powerful music has the ability reach people at a profound level.

Mother Mother performs at the Wilma in downtown Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Mother Mother performs at the Wilma in downtown Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

Fans enjoy Mother Mother at the Wilma in downtown Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Fans enjoy Mother Mother at the Wilma in downtown Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

