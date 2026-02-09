MPD warns hikers about Mount Jumbo closures

Chris Wolfe

(Townsquare Media) The weather lately has been mild with perfect conditions for getting out and taking a hike. You can tell there are a lot of hikers out just by the full parking lots around Blue Mountain and other trailheads these days.

Not everywhere is open for hiking. The Missoula Police Department and Missoula Parks and Recreation want to remind people that most of Mt. Jumbo is still closed for hiking and recreation.

Why Mount Jumbo Is Closed During Winter

According to a press release from the Missoula Police Department, due to this winter’s mild weather conditions, we have noticed increased trespassing in areas that are seasonally closed.

These closures are critical to protecting wildlife during a time when animals are most vulnerable and to prevent a wild elk herd from becoming habituated to humans. All closure areas are clearly posted with visible signage and physical barriers at all access points.

Entering these restricted areas during the winter closure may result in enforcement action.

Fines and Enforcement on Mount Jumbo

They want to remind citizens that trespassing in closed wildlife areas violates Missoula Municipal Code 12.40 and may result in a citation and fines of up to $500.

Missoula Police officers will be monitoring the area and issuing trespass citations when necessary to support wildlife protection efforts.

Two trails on Mount Jumbo remain open year-round, including the U.S. West Road above I-90 and the lower L Trail up to the L. Both are accessible from the Cherry Street Trailhead. Dogs must remain leashed where trails are open.

If you observe someone actively trespassing into closed areas of the mountain, you are encouraged to call 911.