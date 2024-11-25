MPD investigates woman’s death in East Broadway incident

(Missoula Current) The Missoula Police Department is investigating the circumstances around a woman's death on Sunday morning, and one suspect has been taken into custody.

Just before noon, police were dispatched to the 500 block of East Broadway to reports of an unresponsive individual inside a vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 37-year-old woman inside the vehicle, deceased with visible injuries to her face and no signs of life.

“The male driver, identified as 51-year-old James Brown, was located near the vehicle and detained,” the department said in a statement. “A preliminary investigation involving patrol officers and detectives led to Brown being taken into custody and a charging decision by the Missoula County Attorney is forthcoming.”

As part of the investigation, the department said a secondary scene on Rimel Road was also processed in connection with the incident.

No further details were released by the department on Monday morning.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Missoula Police Department at (406) 552-6300 or Missoula Crime Stoppers at (406) 721-4444.