MPD seeks help in location missing, endangered woman

(Missoula Current) The Missoula Police Department is urgently seeking the public's assistance in locating a 43-year-old missing and endangered person, Eva Masin.

Eva Masin was last seen in the Missoula area at approximately 01:30 hours on the 30th of December at her residence. Concerns have risen as she left behind her personal belongings and was not appropriately dressed for the current weather conditions.

Eva Masin's family is deeply worried about her well-being, and it is crucial to locate her as soon as possible. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact 911 Department immediately.

Your assistance can make a significant impact in ensuring her safe return.

The Missoula Police Department appreciates the cooperation and support of the community during this critical time. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.