MPD responds to ‘shots fired’ near Johnson Street shelter

(Missoula Current) The Missoula Police Department launched an investigation Sunday into reports of shorts fired on Johnson Street.

According to the department, officers arrested a 28-year-old male and detained a second male of the same age.

The department gave no other details regarding the incident but said it implemented shelter-in-place protocol, which lasted for roughly one hour.

The location of the incident took place at Johnston and Kent streets, adjacent to the homeless shelter.

Anyone with information can call 406-552-6300.