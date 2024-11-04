Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) As the Northside neighborhood fills in with new and affordable housing, the city hopes to secure two vacant properties, one to serve as a local park and the other to accommodate future development.

While the proposal still faces a number of hurdles, the Missoula Redevelopment Agency's Board of Commissioners took the first step last week by approving the city's request to spend $1.6 million to acquire the 5-acre park parcel.

The board also approved the city's $400,000 request to purchase the second half-acre lot in the same area for future development.

Annie Gorski, deputy director at MRA, said the five-acre lot is currently owned the by Resurrection Cemetery Association. The property is located at the corner of Otis and Shakespeare streets near the newly opened Villagio apartment complex.

“The parks department has been in discussion for several years about the location of a neighborhood park,” Gorski said. “The area is underserved by parks and doesn't meet the city's desired level of service.”

While the City Council will need to approve the deal, MRA has agreed to apply $1.5 million from a contingency fund it set aside to build the infrastructure for the Ravara housing project off Scott Street. That pool of funding would serve as a match to the city's request to add an additional $530,000 from the 2018 Open Space Bond.

Gorski said the city would then sell the existing White Pine Park and use the proceeds to develop the new park. White Pine Park is only 2.5 acres in size and nearly one acre has been lost with the extension of Palmer Street, which was needed to serve the new Ravara housing development.

“Funding for development of the park is expected to come from the sale of White Pine Park as well as potential state grants,” Gorski said. “The parks department doesn't intend to seek tax increment financing to develop the park at this time.”

The location of the two properties.

MRA also approved the city's request to spend $400,000 in unobligated funding to purchase the second half-acre lot, also located on Shakespeare Street adjacent to the Villagio development. The city already owns roughly 10 acres at the site and the small lot would help consolidated the parcel.

The property has been reserved for future development.

Zac Covington, the city's open space program manager, said recent and planned development in the area necessitated the decision to purchase the two properties, especially that for the new park.

The Villagio project brought 200 new housing units to the area and the Ravara project, once finished, will add another 309 housing units.

“The quick math is around 1,400 to 1,500 new residents in the area,” Covington said. “The population of those two neighborhoods – the Northside and Westside – is about 10,600 people. This is a critical open space in an urbanized area.”

Both acquisitions hinge on approval from City Council.