MRA to pay Parks and Rec to take over tree planting, care

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) Street trees funded by the Missoula Redevelopment Agency in conjunction with various projects may get a better chance at thriving under a contract the agency established with Parks and Recreation.

Under the agreement approved last week, MRA will pay the parks department $1,000 to store, install and care for a tree after planting for a period of two years. Public Works and Mobility also has contracted with parks to care for the trees associated with its projects.

“Trees are a forestry business,” said MRA Director Ellen Buchanan. “It's like asking six farmers how to plant corn. You get six answers because they all have a different perspective.”

In years past, MRA has funded the planting of trees in sidewalk projects managed by the agency. But under that arrangement, the contractors planted the trees and the outcome wasn't always ideal.

“In the past when we put those trees in the construction contract, it requires two years of maintenance for the tree to get established,” Buchanan said. “It's expensive to do it that way and we have less control of what happens with the tree.”

Under the new arranged, MRA will pay Parks and Recreation $1,000 per tree plus 2.5% for project management to take over the tree business. The program is similar to a standing contract between MRA and Public Works. Under that agreement, MRA funds sidewalks and water mains and pays Public Works to oversee the installation.

“We do final inspection once the trees are installed,” Buchanan said. “Any project that involves street trees, approval for the trees will come to the board with the construction contract to install sidewalk.”

With the agreement in place, MRA on Friday approved $164,000 in tax increment from Urban Renewal Districts II and III to fund the planting of 160 trees in the two districts. The funding goes to Parks and Rec to complete the work established under the new contract with MRA.

“These trees are either going into the boulevards or behind the sidewalk. We're not cutting the squares out of the sidewalk,” said Buchanan.