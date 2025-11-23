MSU takes 2nd seed, Griz drop to third in FSC playoffs

(Montana Sports) Montana State has a home-field path through the FCS playoffs.

By virtue of its 31-28 victory over Montana on Saturday in the 124th Brawl of the Wild, the Bobcats earned the No. 2 seed for the upcoming FCS playoffs. The announcement was made Sunday during the FCS Football Selection Show on ESPN.

With the No. 2 seed, Big Sky Conference champion MSU (10-2) has home-field advantage through the semifinal round. The Bobcats enter the playoffs on a 10-game winning streak.

Montana (11-1) received the No. 3 seed, meaning the Bobcats and Grizzlies could potentially meet in the semifinal round in Bozeman. Montana and Montana State have never met in the FCS postseason.

After a first-round bye, the Bobcats will host either No. 15 seed Youngstown State (8-4) or Yale (8-2) of the Ivy League in the second round at noon on Dec. 6. This is the first season the Ivy League is competing in the FCS postseason.

Montana, meanwhile, will host either No. 14 seed South Dakota State (8-4) or New Hampshire (8-4) in the second round, also at noon on Dec. 6.