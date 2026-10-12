Mural turns old brick into modern art

William Munoz

(Missoula Current) Leaf + Quiet’s building along the railroad tracks in Missoula’s northside neighborhood has just been beautified with a floral mural that has characters from around western Montana, including a giant bat.

Lillian Nelson, a Missoula artist, started the mural in late August. The fall weather cooperated, allowing her to finish in the first few days of October.

There are challenges when painting on the brick surface, which dates to 1915 when the building was central to the businesses along the Northern Pacific Railroad. The old surface is porous and dusty, as the bricks from that time were not high fired.

Nelson begins the process by drawing a design in her studio, creating a grid she transfers to the larger scale of the building. A primer coat creates a uniform surface, sealing the porous brick.

Lillian Nelson works on her mural. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Lillian Nelson works on her mural. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)

She next paints the entire design with a black acrylic base, allowing the future colors to come through. She normally will paint with brushes, but on the size and texture of the building, brushes aren't always practical.

Lillian like many mural artists use specialized spray paints that have a large selection of colors, as well as specialized nozzles. Once a feature is completed, she goes over the black outlines with a fine brush of black paint.

“It's my need to satisfy myself,” she said.

The final step in preserving the mural involves spraying two coats of mural shield, which bonds the paint with UV protection, as well as preventing mold. It's also is pliable, which is important with the changing environment in Missoula from season to season.

The last application is a coating of Worlds Best Graffiti Coating, which prevents damage from being tagged or otherwise painted on.

The project was funded in part by the Missoula Downtown Funding. Past projects include the renovation at Caras Park, as well as Lillian’s 2024 “The Dorothy Dragon” at the corner of Ryman and W Alder.

Jennie Yonce owns the building and provided the matching funds.