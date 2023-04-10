Music: March Fourth a brassy explosion of joy

William Munoz

(Missoula Current) The Wilma Theatre this weekend was filled with the sound of explosive joy from the colorful March Fourth band, which brought its brassy funk to a very appreciative audience.

After touring for more than 20 years, the band knows how to entertain. Not only does it come out in colorful costumes, it has dancers and acrobats that add the excitement of the circus.

The show is a kaleidoscope of high energy musical compositions and an intimate connection with the audience. “From the first note to the last, the sound was pumping and the fun never stopped” USA Today noted.

The perfect band to open for March Fourth was Missoula's own Transcendental Express. This band brings a musical experience that blends and transcends multiple genres, from jazz and funk to samba.

Chris Duparri's intense guitar solos to Kiavash Adibzadeh's piano and organ provide the perfect blend to take the listener on the hypnotic journey that is Lhanna Writesel's saxophone.

This local group of musicians' mission is to brig people of varied backgrounds and culture together through music, creating a space where all are welcome and happily dancing. Lhanna was also asked by March Fourth to join them for the entire set.