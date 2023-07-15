William Munoz

(Missoula Current) Both Big Head Todd and the Monsters, and Blues Traveler, have played as headliners in the past at the Wilma Theater, so it was a special musical treat to have both bands together for one night at the Kettlehouse Amphitheater.

Both bands are a testimony to the creative genius and excellence of craft that comes with maintaining the same members over decades.

Big Head Todd and the Monsters came together in 1986 in Boulder, Colorado. The trio of Todd Park Mohr, Rob Squires and Brian Nevins all attended high school together in Colorado. Touring began extensively in 1987 – the same year that John Popper, Chan Kinchla, Brendan Hill and Bobby Sheehan formed The Blue Traveler in Princton, New Jersey.

The latter had mainstream success in the early 90's with singles Run Around (for which they won a Grammy) and Hook. David Letterman had the most influence on their popularity, featuring them numerous times on his show as one of his favorite bands.

The original bass player Bobby Sheehan died in 1999 and was replaced by Chan Kinchla's younger brother and current member Tad Kinchla.

Blues Traveler's songs are distinctive for the harmonica playing of Popper, whereas Todd Park Mohr's guitar is the driving force for Big Head Todd.

Both bands come at the blues from different experiences. Perhaps the mountains of Colorado and the east coast vibes of nearby New York City to some extent explain the differences.

The audience was made up of those who remember the 90's, but these bands also have good appeal to younger ages, which is likely because of the excellence of musical craft that comes from the time spent together as band mates.

A concert with either band would be a great show, but both together was a epoch evening of music.

Todd Park with Big Head Todd at the Kettle in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Todd Park with Big Head Todd at the Kettle in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

