Music in Missoula: Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frogs Brigade

William Munoz

(Missoula Current) Les Claypool is best known as the bass player/frontman for the band Primus.

However, over the years, he has formed other musical collaborations, one being the Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, which came to the Kettlehouse Amphitheatre as a stop on its Summer of Green Tour 2023.

The band lineup included Sean Lennon, his major collaboration in the Claypool Lennon Delirium. Along with Harry Waters on keyboards, son of Roger Waters, Paolo Baldi on drums, and longtime members Skerik on saxophone and Mike Dillion on percussion.

When a bass player takes on a lead role in a band there comes a different energy. Claypool does this with Primus and with the Fearless Flying Frog Brigade.

He opened the concert with a solo that was straight-out inspiration from the great jazz fusion bassest Stanley Clarke. This set the tone for an evening that drew on the guitar style of Lennon and the keyboards of Waters.

They paid tribute to the Pink Floyd album “Animals'

