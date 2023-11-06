Roundtree and the Somethings: Music that moves and inspires

William Munoz

(Missoula Current) The first time I heard Jacob Roundtree was at an art fair in Bozeman. I had my photo booth set up and was engaging the public as they wandered into my booth.

There were a number of bands scheduled to play throughout the day, most were local and just beginning or long time bands that have found a niche. When they started to play I was immediately drawn to the sound coming form the stage.

I felt compelled to leave my booth (sales seemed not as important!) and go and listen. I ended up buying a CD and listening to this discovery over the next two years.

As happens with bands that find a way to grow musically, Jacob Roundtree morphed into Jacob Roundtree and The Somethings and are more than a band backing up Jacob. He is still the main song writer and leader of the band but it is clear that the others are influencing the direction they are taking – a direction that is becoming more sophisticated musically as well as lyrically.

The lyrics while important and significant to the songwriter, Roundtree came to realize that for the audience it is vital for them to hear a compelling rhythm. The song 'Set A'Fire' is a good example of this. The guitar is overlaid with a heavy base and percussive tap, the tempo while not upbeat is not somber. The lyrics are challenging and reflect of the current state of affairs in the world.

He is also a photographer. The arts are all appealing to human emotions. Music is like 1,000 words and photography pulls out one word according to Roundtree. To pursue any of the art forms is great therapy, the action of sharing it with others is what makes it art.

Sharing is the key, you don't have to be musical to appreciate music nor an artist to appreciate art. What we humans are blessed with are people like the members of the Jacob Roundtree and the Somethings who create an art form that inspires, challenges and moves.

Jacob Roundtree and the Somethings at the Top Hat. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Jacob Roundtree and the Somethings at the Top Hat. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

