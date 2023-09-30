It was a music-filled summer in Missoula

William Munoz

(Missoula Current) The 2023 outdoor concert season began May 13 with Bret Young and closed on Sept. 22 with Goose. In between, there were nearly 40 outdoor concerts between the Kettlehouse and Big Sky amphitheaters.

Acts ranged from country stars Bret Young , Little Big Town and Kip Moore to rockers like Halestorm and Volbeat. We had the blues with artists like Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Blues Travelers and icon Bonnie Raitt.

A great night of bluegrass with Greensky Bluegrass, and Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway – Lindsey Stirling brought out so many kids and families. Don't forget the Counting Crows, Billy Idol, Train and the Lumineers for two sold out nights.

Then there was the night the Missoula Symphony filled the Kettlehouse stage with Ben Folds. There was something for every musical taste.

Rumor has it that next summer will have even more concerts, perhaps even a few stadium shows at Washington Grizzly. The faces of the people attending the various concerts this past summer told it all.

A face in the crowd: Photos from the 2023 outdoor concert season

Fans enjoy a summer of music in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Fans enjoy a summer of music in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

