Viewpoint: Musk’s behavior is a clear threat to America

Jerome Walker

Physicians like me were stunned when the Wall Street Journal reported in June 2023 that Elon Musk was using ketamine recreationally. Ketamine by inhalation was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2019 for severe treatment-resistant depression.

It is given legally only in clinical settings and patients have to be monitored by healthcare providers for 2 hours after administration with no driving until the next day. In January 2024 the Wall Street Journal published another article titled “Elon Musk Has Used Illegal Drugs, Worrying Leaders at Tesla and SpaceX.” The substances mentioned included ketamine and also LSD, cocaine, “magic mushrooms,” and ecstasy.

Musk’s illegal drug use could explain many of his bizarre statements, beliefs, and behaviors, for example his recent Nazi salute, the unoriginal chain saw stunt, his weird obsession with colonizing Mars, or his 12 kids by multiple wives who he wants to all live happily together in a Texas compound. Or what about the recent embarrassing failure of his letter to federal workers requiring they list 5 things they accomplished in the past week or risk being fired?

He clearly thinks rules and laws don’t apply to billionaires like him. This unelected bull in the federal china shop should worry all of us, not just business leaders. The sooner he’s fired the better. Then Congress, which according to our Constitution has the sole power to decide how to spend our tax dollars, can step up and do its job.