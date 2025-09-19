Viewpoint: Alliance stops troubled National Forest project

Michael Garrity

Once again, the Alliance for the Wild Rockies caught the Forest Service breaking the law, took the agency to court, and won. This time a Washington federal court has thrown out the Forest Service's decision for the Sxwutn-Kaniksu Connections “Trail” Project.

The massive 20-year project authorized logging, burning and bulldozing in roads across 141 square miles of Pend-Oreille County, impacting more than 90% of the Colville National Forest in eastern Washington on the Idaho border.

Having lost so many times in court, the Forest Service tried a new tactic for this project. Namely, simply refuse to tell the public where it's going to clearcut, log and bulldoze new roads.

It didn't work. The court ruled the Forest Service violated the National Environmental Policy Act, which requires the federal government to take "a hard look" at the environmental impacts of a proposed project and release the analysis to the public for review and comment and consider those public comments.

In other words, the Forest Service has to tell the public what exactly they plan to do or the public review and comment requirement cannot be met. That’s especially important for this project because it’s located in habitat for sensitive and threatened species, including wolverine, gray wolves, northern goshawks, bats, and woodpeckers in addition to lynx, grizzlies and bull trout.

The Forest Service claims the Trail project, which covers tens of thousands of acres over decades of continuous logging, burning, and clearcutting, was supposedly for “forest health.” But in the end, the court ruled the Forest Service violated the National Environmental Policy Act. The Forest Service's illegal ploy to continue the deforestation and ecosystem destruction of the Northern Rockies didn't work.