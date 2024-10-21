(Missoula Current) A national housing program seeking to break the link between homelessness and incarceration selected Missoula County and Homeword to participate in a new program, which includes $246,000 in funding with the potential for more.

The Just Home Project, led by the MacArthur Foundation and the Urban Institute, will help local partners design new intervention strategies in collaboration with local stakeholders.

Potential outcomes could include housing for the subject population along with other policy changes aimed at removing barriers to housing. The county could be eligible for additional funding to carry out the plan, or develop housing not currently served by current housing resources.

“We recognize the significant challenges many of our Missoula County neighbors face in securing rental housing, and we view this partnership as an opportunity to expand the range of available housing options,” said Karrisa Trujillo, executive director of Homeword. “By addressing the link between housing insecurity and incarceration among our justice involved community members, we aim to enhance personal stability and community safety.”

A recent study conducted by the Missoula Economic Partnership found that nearly half of the homeless population reported “adversarial interactions” with law enforcement while homeless. Another 30% said they’d been in jail while homeless.

People with a history of being involved in the justice system have limited access to housing assistance and face challenges with screening when applying for housing, according to advocates. Experiencing chronic homelessness can also increase the chance that a person becomes involved with the justice system.

The Just Home Project looks to address the issues.

“We’re dedicated to collaborating with Homeword, the City of Missoula, community organizations and those directly impacted to create sustainable housing solutions that build on our existing efforts and respond to the pressing need for supportive, affordable housing,” Commissioner Dave Strohmaier said in a statement.

Funding from the program, along with technical support, aims to ensure the county can create its own strategies to address homelessness and incarceration. Once a plan is hatched, the county could qualify for funding to achieve its goals.

“The impact of the criminal justice system is far-reaching, and solutions to over-incarceration require strategies to address its most critical drivers head-on,” said Laurie Garduque, director of Criminal Justice at the MacArthur Foundation. “We’re excited to bring this blended model of grant funding, impact investment and technical assistance to support locally driven solutions to more places.”