UM Neural Center lands $4.8M research project with Navy

(Missoula Current) The Neural Injury Center at the University of Montana will begin a $4.8 million research project to develop monitoring techniques and rehabilitation of Naval aviators, the school announced.

The center also welcomed a new leadership team including Dr. Brian Loyd as director, and Dr. Andy Kittelson as associate professor in the School of Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Science.

Loyd and Kittelson will lead the research project with the Office of Naval Research.

“Loyd and Kittelson bring a wealth of research experience in neural injury and performance,” the university said. “The impact of their research is multidisciplinary, spanning active duty and veteran service members, older adults and rural populations.”

The new leadership team also includes Dr. Val Moody as an athletic training professor, and Dr. Jenna Griffin, an assistant professor of speech language, hearing and occupational sciences.

Moody has expertise in clinical management and education with concussions and mild traumatic brain injuries. Likewise, Griffin is an assistant professor with research, clinical and education expertise in cognitive changes following concussions and mild traumatic brain injuries.

“The clinical management experience and knowledge in traumatic brain injury and concussion that Val and Jenna bring to the team will expand the support available for Montanans and our communities,” said Matt Fete, dean of of the College of Health. “The expertise and dedication for treating neural injury of these impressive interdisciplinary scholars will drive the NIC to even greater heights.”