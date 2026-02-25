Nevada looks to boost record energy storage in 2025

Jeniffer Solis

(Nevada Current) Utility-scale energy storage installations and capacity hit an all-time high across the U.S. last year, and are projected to grow at an even faster pace over the rest of the decade.

According to a new report by the Solar Energy Industries Association, the energy storage industry added a record 58 gigawatt-hours of new storage capacity in 2025 — a 30% increase over the previous year, with strong growth in Texas and Arizona.

Nevada deployed 1.4 additional gigawatt hours of battery storage in 2025 with the completion of Primergy’s Gemini Solar project, increasing the state’s total battery capacity to over 6.3 gigawatt-hours. Nevada’s battery storage capacity now ranks fourth nationally, behind California, Texas, and Arizona.

In Nevada, one gigawatt hour is enough to power about 600,000 to 750,000 homes based on typical energy consumption, according to NV Energy.

Red states have led in battery storage growth across the U.S. over the last five years, and that trend continued in 2025. Two-thirds of all utility-scale battery storage installed in 2025 was built in states won by President Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

Texas is on track to overtake California in 2026 as the nation’s largest energy storage market, pushed by the state’s need for grid reliability amid rising demand from data centers.

According to the report, the growth in commercial and industrial battery storage projects was largely driven by two Tesla Megapack installations at xAI’s Colossus facility in Memphis, Tennessee. The project is an example of power-hungry data centers using battery storage systems to bridge a grid connection.

As data centers grow in the coming years, the commercial and industrial battery storage segment of battery storage is expected to grow to one-fifth of all battery storage by 2030, according to the report.

As of 2025, the U.S. has installed a total of 137 gigawatt hours of utility-scale storage, in addition to 19 gigawatt hours of commercial and industrial storage and 9 gigawatt hours of residential storage.

Analysts expect the growth will accelerate. More than 600 gigawatt hours of energy storage is projected to be installed nationwide by 2030, even as the Trump administration policies aim to favor development of fossil fuels and have discouraged clean energy industries.

Utility-scale energy storage installations saw the strongest growth in Texas and Arizona in 2025, increasing by 67% and 129% respectively.

California on the other hand saw deployment of utility-scale energy storage installations fall by 24% compared to 2024.

Like Nevada, New Mexico, Idaho, Oklahoma, and Wisconsin all deployed over one gigawatt hour of battery storage in 2025, largely due to increased solar development.

Standalone battery projects accounted for nearly 30 gigawatt hours of new capacity in 2025, while solar-plus-storage installations made up about 20 gigawatt hours.

California continues to maintain its long-standing lead in residential storage capacity, accounting for over 70% of the country’s installations.

Residential battery storage deployments in 2025 reached 3.1 gigawatt hours across the U.S., representing a 51% increase from 2024.

According to the report, California’s strength in residential storage installations was driven by favorable statewide policies, including the self generation incentive program and tax credits.

However, Trump administration policies that disincentivize clean energy and battery storage projects could become a barrier, said Darren Van’t Hof, the Interim President and CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association.

More than 90 gigawatt hours of utility-scale battery storage projects are currently in the pipeline, according to the report. However, only about 62 gigawatt hours are likely to come online due to delays and cancellations in the residential market.

Battery storage installations in the residential market are expected to decrease next year, and remain low through 2030 due to policy pressures, according to the report.

In Nevada, federal actions targeting clean energy could halt as many as 10 solar and storage projects on federal and private lands, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association. Those projects represent nearly 95% of all planned new power in the state.

“Whether it’s paired with solar or standing on its own, energy storage lowers consumer costs, makes the grid more reliable, and keeps the power on in homes during outages,” said Van’t Hof in a statement following the report. “Deployment is rising fast, but without a course correction from federal actions targeting the industry, Americans will face higher electricity prices and a less resilient energy system.”