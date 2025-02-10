EPA partially unfreezes Nevada solar funding

Jeniffer Solis

(Nevada Current) Following a federal judge’s order, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has lifted the funding freeze on $156 million in community solar for Nevada, but other program funds remain paused.

A federal judge ordered the Trump administration on Monday to lift a funding freeze affecting climate-related programs under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act and Inflation Reduction Act, allowing the Nevada Clean Energy Fund to regain access to millions in funding legally obligated to the state on Friday.

“As of February 7, 2025, the Nevada Clean Energy Fund (NCEF) has regained access to the full $156 million of Solar for All award funds, ensuring continued investment in solar energy projects across Nevada. We appreciate the leadership of Nevada officials in advocating for our communities and securing these critical resources,” said Kirsten Stasio, the CEO for the Nevada Clean Energy Fund.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) funds have been frozen since Jan. 20, when President Donald Trump signed an executive order calling for the immediate halt of energy grants, loans, and contracts funded through the Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Act.

But not all funds have been returned to Nevada despite the court order, including $7.7 million legally obligated to Nevada under the EPA’s Clean School Bus Program. The funds would cover the deployment of 25 new electric school buses across Nevada, with no upfront cost to schools.

Nevada’s rural counties are the largest benefactors of the Clean School Bus Program, with awards promised to Lander County, Elko County, Lyon County, Douglas County, and Carson City School Districts.

Nevada has also not regained access to its legally obligated Community Change Grants as of Friday, including a $20 million EPA award to develop water infrastructure and community solar energy for the 1,200 members of the Walker River Paiute Tribe who live on the Walker River Reservation.

Melanie McFalls, the newly elected Chairwoman for the Walker River Paiute Tribe, said the funding freeze has interrupted several outgoing payments legally obligated to the Tribe.

“This funding has infrastructure projects that we are unable to fulfill due to this funding freeze. I am in Washington, D.C. right now, meeting with our congressional delegates to stress this funding freeze and other issues that the Trump Administration has… put in place,” McFalls said.

The Community Change Grant awarded to the Walker River Paiute Tribe in December would have funded energy upgrades to 150 homes, secured solar and battery storage for the Tribe’s Nutritional Wellness Building, and expanded critical water infrastructure.

“NCEF will continue to press for the protection of legally obligated Solar for All funds, in addition to the unfreezing of other federal funds such as under the Clean School Bus and Community Change Grant programs. Restoring access to these funds will allow us to further reduce energy costs for hardworking families, communities, and schools statewide, driving economic growth and prosperity across Nevada,” Stasio said.

The EPA did not immediately respond to inquiries about the status of funding for Nevada’s Clean School Bus Program and Community Change Grant.

The Nevada Clean Energy Fund was created in 2017 under Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval. In 2023, the Nevada Legislature allocated $1 million to jump start the fund in anticipation of future feral funding under the Inflation Reduction Act.

Several states are challenging the Trump administration over the legality of freezing contractually obligated funds, including Nevada.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford joined a coalition of 23 attorneys generals on Friday in a motion asking the court to enforce an order to lift the funding freeze while their case challenging the freeze moves through the court system.

“My office continues to receive reports regarding a lack of access to federal funds, even after a federal court placed a temporary restraining order on President Trump’s funding freeze,” said Ford in a statement Friday. “We will continue to fight back against any action by the Trump administration that runs afoul of the law, and that includes seeking redress from the court if lawful orders from our judiciary are not followed. President Trump’s unilateral federal funding freeze is unlawful and would be devastating to services relied upon by Nevadans all across our state.”

The motion cited evidence of ongoing funding disruptions to states, including federal funds that have remained blocked despite the court’s temporary order requiring the Trump administration to release funds.

The motion warns that without access to federal funding awarded under the Inflation Reduction Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law several states could face immediate cash shortfalls, making it difficult to administer basic programs like healthcare and food for children.