Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) New building permits filed with the city from this point forward will fall under the newly adopted Unified Development Code and zoning map, though city officials on Wednesday said the work will evolve as it faces real-world uses.

Eran Pehan, director of development for the city, said the code's adoption marked a major milestone in streamlining the city's permitting and building process – one intended to make it easier to construct housing and reduce time and costs, among other goals.

Now, Pehan said, the work will shift from policy and adoption to implementation. Refinement is expected to take some time.

“The next phase we're moving into is about making the new system clear, predictable, usable and responsive, and finding targeted refinements and process improvements based on real work application,” said Pehan. “The goal is to protect the integrity of the adopted vision while making the system easier to use, easier to administer and more predictable for the community at large.”

While the UDC is still new, city staff are working to refine portions of the document, including its website and clarifying early issues.

But based on early evidence, city officials said the code is easier to implement than the previous code and has enabled city staff to tackle projects faster than before.

Cassie Trippard, a city planner, said that has netted positive outcomes. So far under the new code, the city has issued 60 building permits while 70 more are in process. One subdivision is also in process and seven others are awaiting application.

“The bulk of the permits are for single-family homes” said Trippard. “We haven't seen many permits for apartment buildings, but we've seen them in pre-permit meetings, so we're expecting them to come our way.”

The UDC, adopted in February, consolidated the city's scattered development codes into a single document that now aligns with Missoula's 2045 Land Use Plan. It also addresses community priorities including economic vitality, climate goals, responsible growth and housing choices.

Pehan said time will tell if the UDC is successful in moving the dial on housing costs.

“What we've tried to do through this process is separate out what regulations or process levers we can pull to help spur market-driven construction,” said Pehan. “We do know smaller footprint homes are more affordable to build and more affordable to own. But that's different from looking at affordable housing, which has a different definition and connotation. We'll think more about how we can continually communicate that better.”