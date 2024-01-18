Newsweek names St. Pat’s in Missoula top Montana hospital

(Missoula Current) Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula added another accolade to its trophy case this month after Newsweek named it the “Best In-State Hospital” of 2024.

The ranking of hospitals recognizes leading hospitals by using global market research and consumer data to identify the top hospitals at the state level.

“We are proud of our commitment to provide the highest quality experience to patients, and so proud of the work our caregivers do every day,” interim hospital CEO Kirk Bodlivic said in a statement. “Being the best in Montana is no surprise to our team.”

Among other things, the list considers a nationwide online survey of doctors, hospital managers and other professionals about their health care recommendations. They're asked to rate hospitals in several categories including quality of care, staffing, patient counseling, and accommodation and amenities.

The listings also consider quality metrics from Medicare and Medicaid for mortality, safety, readmission, experience and time care.

Providence last month was also recognized as a “Top Heart Center” and for its work as an advanced primary stroke center.