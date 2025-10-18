‘No Kings’ protest draws thousands to downtown Missoula

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) An estimated 10,000 people marched through the streets of Missoula on a foggy Saturday morning, chanting their displeasure with the Trump administration and what they see as it's steady dismantling of democracy.

The “No Kings” rally played out alongside dozens of others in Montana and thousands across the nation, together drawing millions of attendees in what's expected to be one of the largest organized protests in the nation's history.

“When one person tries to horde power, silencing critics, targeting immigrant families, gutting healthcare, rigging the rules, we answer together,” Nancy Keenan told the crowd as it gathered downtown. “We answer nonviolently and we answer, 'There are no kings.'”

Attendees from across western Montana gathered outside the Missoula County courthouse in the morning fog. As the fog lifted, they marched up Higgins Avenue banging drums and chanting “Hey, ho, Donald Trump has got to go.”

Others waved the American flag or hoisted signs critical of the Trump administration, ICE raids, the deployment of troops to American cities, and an attack on the rule of law.

“We've just been really scared and feeling like there's nothing we can really do, and this is something we can do,” said one attendee.

Ahead of the national No Kings event, Republican leaders labeled the protesters as anti-American. Others in the GOP passed the protests off as “hate America” rallies run by “agitators.”

In Missoula, the protesters concluded their march with the Pledge of Allegiance before opening the stage to a list of speakers flanked by the American flag.

“We're going to keep up the resistance as long as we have a dictator as the leader of our country,” said Rose Zee, one of the event's organizers. “In Montana, it's the assault on our public lands, on our right to vote, on the freedoms we hold near and dear as part of our constitution.”

Saturday's event touched on a number of topics including censorship, an attack on fair elections and the voting system. The mobilization of the National Guard, the rising cost of goods and the dismantling of the healthcare system were also noted.

“He's ruining our democracy,” said Peggy Moses. “Women's rights are down the tubes. It's all about billionaires. All those boys who've got a lot of money are certainly pleased.”

In other states, the rallies played out under the watchful eye of Republican leaders including Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas, who directed the state's National Guard to deploy to Austin ahead of Saturday's protest.

In Missoula, the march played out peacefully and saw little law enforcement presence.

“We're not so much concerned for ourselves, but our daughters and our grandkids. They're taking away women's rights,” said Susan Judge, who was a registered Republican until the end of Trump's first term.

“I'm so afraid of our president, the crazy things coming out of his mouth,” Judge added. “You name it. I don't think he's done one thing I can say is good. I've never had fears like this in all my life, and I've voted both Republican and Democrat.”

No Kings march in Missoula

The 'No Kings" rally drew thousands to downtown Missoula on Oct. 18, 2025. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) The 'No Kings" rally drew thousands to downtown Missoula on Oct. 18, 2025. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

The 'No Kings" rally drew thousands to downtown Missoula on Oct. 18, 2025. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) The 'No Kings" rally drew thousands to downtown Missoula on Oct. 18, 2025. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

The 'No Kings" rally drew thousands to downtown Missoula on Oct. 18, 2025. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) The 'No Kings" rally drew thousands to downtown Missoula on Oct. 18, 2025. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

The 'No Kings" rally drew thousands to downtown Missoula on Oct. 18, 2025. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) The 'No Kings" rally drew thousands to downtown Missoula on Oct. 18, 2025. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) loading...

An estimated 10,000 people marched through Missoula for the 'No Kings' protest on Oct. 18, 2025. (Martin Kidston/Missoula Current) An estimated 10,000 people marched through Missoula for the 'No Kings' protest on Oct. 18, 2025. (Martin Kidston/Missoula Current) loading...

An estimated 10,000 people marched through Missoula for the 'No Kings' protest on Oct. 18, 2025. (Martin Kidston/Missoula Current) An estimated 10,000 people marched through Missoula for the 'No Kings' protest on Oct. 18, 2025. (Martin Kidston/Missoula Current) loading...

An estimated 10,000 people marched through Missoula for the 'No Kings' protest on Oct. 18, 2025. (Martin Kidston/Missoula Current) An estimated 10,000 people marched through Missoula for the 'No Kings' protest on Oct. 18, 2025. (Martin Kidston/Missoula Current) loading...

An estimated 10,000 people marched through Missoula for the 'No Kings' protest on Oct. 18, 2025. (Martin Kidston/Missoula Current) An estimated 10,000 people marched through Missoula for the 'No Kings' protest on Oct. 18, 2025. (Martin Kidston/Missoula Current) loading...

An estimated 10,000 people marched through Missoula for the 'No Kings' protest on Oct. 18, 2025. (Martin Kidston/Missoula Current) An estimated 10,000 people marched through Missoula for the 'No Kings' protest on Oct. 18, 2025. (Martin Kidston/Missoula Current) loading...

An estimated 10,000 people marched through Missoula for the 'No Kings' protest on Oct. 18, 2025. (Martin Kidston/Missoula Current) An estimated 10,000 people marched through Missoula for the 'No Kings' protest on Oct. 18, 2025. (Martin Kidston/Missoula Current) loading...