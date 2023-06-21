Nugent leads mayoral candidates in fundraising, Hess second

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) While the race for Missoula's next mayor won't be narrowed until the September primary, the race in fundraising has a clear leader, and it could be record setting.

Of the five candidates on file with the Montana Secretary of State's Office, candidates Mike Nugent and Jordan Hess have raised the most money as of the latest filing period, which closed on June 15.

Nugent, a current member of the Missoula City Council, has raised more than $60,000 thus far, with nearly $40,000 coming in the latest filing period.

The money raised in the last period could be a new record, surpassing former Mayor John Engen's fundraising totals for the same period in 2021.

“I think this response from the community says that Missoula is ready for new leadership,” Nugent said. “I think the most gratifying part is that these are folks from throughout the community, firefighters, teachers, police officers, young professionals, business and non-profit leaders, and retirees, with a variety of backgrounds and perspectives.”

Incumbent Mayor Jordan Hess, who was appointed to the post by the City Council after Engen's passing last summer, also reported a healthy campaign chest.

According to records on file with the Montana Secretary of State's Office, Hess has raised more than $35,000 ahead of the September primary, with most of that coming during the latest filing period.

Of the remaining three candidates on file with the state, Andrea Davis has raised over $19,000 thus far while Sean McCoy reported fundraising totals of $905 as of June. TJ McDermott, the former sheriff of Missoula County, reported no fundraising totals.

Brandi Atanasoff also has filed as a mayoral candidate with the Missoula County Elections Office but is not on record with the Montana Secretary of State. The filing period closed on Monday.

Tyler Gernant, who serves as Nugent's campaign finance manager, praised his candidate's fundraising totals thus far.

“This campaign's financial success reflects not only the confidence and trust Missoulians have placed in Mike, but also their desire to see a leader who will listen, advocate, and work tirelessly on their behalf,” Gernant said.

Mayoral Campaign Finance Reports as of June 15

Mike Nugent

attachment-Nugent loading...

Jordan Hess

attachment-Hess loading...

Andrea Davis

attachment-Davis loading...

Sean McCoy